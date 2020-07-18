Residents urged to take advantage of free collection of bulky items in Derry next week

A free collection of 'bulky' items will take place in parts of Derry next week.

The collection is being organised in the Outer North area which incorporates the general Shantallow area of the city.

The collections begin on Monday, July 20, and run all week until Friday, July 24.

Residents are being advised that all items must be ready for collection before 8am.

Among the items which will NOT be picked up are building materials, paint, solvents, electrical appliances, car tyres. bathroom suites, large tree branches, gas cylinders, car engines, domestic waste or recyclable materials.

All other types of items are welcome to be left out for collection.

The clean-up initiative is being managed by the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership (GSAP) in conjunction with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A GSAP spokesperson urged local people to take advantage of the free collection.

"This is an excellent opportunity to get rid of bulky items that have been gathering in your house or garden.

“Best of all, these will be collected at no cost to you.

"Please support the local community groups by having your bulky items bagged and/or tagged and ready for collection when the lorry comes to your street.

"On behalf of the community groups in the area we would like to once again thank Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment Services for their annual role in organising and carrying out this street by street clean up,” the spokesperson said.

"In the interests of Health and Safety please ensure items be put out on the morning of collection – not the night prior to collection."

The collections will take place in the following areas next week:

Monday, July 20 - Shantallow 1/Drumleck Drive/Larkhill/Tara Park/Daisy Hill/The Crescent/Moyola Drive, Moyola Avenue and Moyola Walk.

Tuesday, July 21 - Shantallow 2/Ardnamoyle Park, Liscloon Drive, Carrabane Walk, Drumleck Gardens, Meenaleck Walk, Old School Lane

Wednesday, July 22 - Bloomfield Park/Altcar Park/Dundrean Park/Moss Park/Fergleen Park/Brookdale Park/Crescent/Fern Park/Glengalliagh Park

Thursday, July 23 - Elaghmore/Glencaw/

Cashelhill/Galliagh/

Knockalla/Ederowen

Friday, July 24 - Fernabbey/Glendale/Temple Park

Anyone who would like more information about the collection can telephone GSAP on 028 71 358787.