Members of the public praised for helping to rescue a man from the River Foyle in Derry last night

Members of the public have been praised for helping to rescue a man from the River Foyle last night.

The man entered the water around 7.45pm last night.

Members of the public had activated a life buoy and the man was able to get out of the water.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) said their Emergency Response Team responded to the incident.

"Arriving on scene the person had self rescued to land. Members of the public had activated a life buoy and were rendering assistance," the spokesperson.

An off-duty doctor assisted by ambulance crews and FSR volunteers rendered aid to the person.

The FSR spokesperson added: "Unfortunately the person could not be removed to an awaiting ambulance at scene due to the location.

"A multi agency operation involving NIAS, PSNI, FSR and members of the public saw the person transferred onto an FSR boat and taken to our base where the person was transferred to hospital by ambulance.

"Appreciation to all members of the public, doctor, PSNI and NIAS at scene who gave assistance."

Meanwhile, the FSR spokesperson said their emergency response team was tasked to assist the PSNI at 10.45pm last night following reports of a 'high risk' missing person.

The rescue charity conducted searches on land and water at specific areas.

"At 23:35hrs the PSNI gave us the good news that the person had been located safe and well," the spokesperson added.

If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out:

Lifeline 08088088000

Samaritans 116123

CCIS 02871262300