Derry paired with Down in All-Ireland camogie championship

Derry have been paired with Ulster rivals Down in the 2020 All-Ireland intermediate championship.

The revised draws were made live, via Facebook, from Croke Park on Thursday night.

Derry will also take on Kilkenny in a a group of three, with the winner of each group progressing knock-out stages.

Intermediate:

Group 1 - Galway, Dublin, Kildare, Laois

Group 2 - Meath, Kerry, Cork

Group 3 - Down, Derry, Kilkenny

Group 4 - Tipperary, Antrim, Carlow

The winners of each group progressed to the semi-finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.

Dates for the games are yet to be confirmed, but the competition will commence after October 17.