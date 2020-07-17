Derry paired with Down in All-Ireland camogie championship

Contact
Derry have been paired with Ulster rivals Down in the 2020 All-Ireland intermediate championship.
The revised draws were made live, via Facebook, from Croke Park on Thursday night.
Derry will also take on Kilkenny in a a group of three, with the winner of each group progressing knock-out stages.
Intermediate:
Group 1 - Galway, Dublin, Kildare, Laois
Group 2 - Meath, Kerry, Cork
Group 3 - Down, Derry, Kilkenny
Group 4 - Tipperary, Antrim, Carlow
The winners of each group progressed to the semi-finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.
Dates for the games are yet to be confirmed, but the competition will commence after October 17.
