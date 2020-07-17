Another significant day for Derry's economy as the city's largest cinema complex reopens

Contact
The Brunswick Moviebowl will reopen today.
Derry's largest cinema complex will reopen today.
The Brunswick Moviebowl will start screening films for the first time since the middle of March.
The Brunswick complex is one of the largest businesses in the city and also incorporates a bowling alley, bar, restaurant and a children's play complex.
Some parts of the business reopened earlier this week.
However, the first films will only be screened there from today.
The reopening of the Brunswick Moviebowl will be seen as another significant development as the local economy emerges from lockdown.
Cinemas are among the last businesses being allowed to reopen.
There will be strict hygiene facilities in place and a seat separation system will also be in operation to ensure that social distance restrictions are maintained.
The Omniplex cinema at Strand Road is due to reopen on July 24.
As well as cinemas, gyms and bingo halls are now also allowed to reopen.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Katie Keys (right) pictured with her sister Lizzie who raised more than £3,000 to support the unit which helped Katie after the crash last year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.