Another significant day for Derry's economy as the city's largest cinema complex reopens

Derry's largest cinema complex will reopen today.

The Brunswick Moviebowl will start screening films for the first time since the middle of March.

The Brunswick complex is one of the largest businesses in the city and also incorporates a bowling alley, bar, restaurant and a children's play complex.

Some parts of the business reopened earlier this week.

However, the first films will only be screened there from today.

The reopening of the Brunswick Moviebowl will be seen as another significant development as the local economy emerges from lockdown.

Cinemas are among the last businesses being allowed to reopen.

There will be strict hygiene facilities in place and a seat separation system will also be in operation to ensure that social distance restrictions are maintained.

The Omniplex cinema at Strand Road is due to reopen on July 24.

As well as cinemas, gyms and bingo halls are now also allowed to reopen.