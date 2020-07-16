More than £15,000 raised for charity during a unique challenge in memory of young Derry man Aodhán O’Donnell

A unique challenge in memory of a popular young Derry man has raised more than £15,000 for a local rescue charity.

A 13-day fundraising event was held recently in honour of Aodhán O’Donnell who was only 19-year-old when he died in 2018.

The teenager was a talented hurler and had represented St Columb's College, Na Magha and County Derry.

The fundraiser started on Sunday, June 28.

All the money raised has been donated to Foyle Search and Rescue.

Around 80 of Aodhan's family and friends took part in the challenge which had an extra special significance for the O'Donnell family.

The aim of the challenge was that participants would walk, run or cycle 13km each day for 13 days in a row finishing last Friday, July 10.

The starting day would have been Aodhán's grandfather George O’Donnell's 100th birthday and July 10 would have been Aodhán's 22nd birthday.

Aodhán wore the number 13 jersey and the number 13 has become a special number for all who knew him.

On days 1 and 13 of the fundraiser, family and friends came together to begin and finish the challenge together.

They took the same route - beginning at Sainsburys car park, under the Craigavon Bridge, past Daisyfield playing fields and continuing on until the designated turning point (6.5km from Sainsburys) before returning back to Sainsburys car park.

On days 2-12, those taking on the challenge completed their 13km in whatever way they could.

Organisers of the fundraiser thanked everyone who had supported it during the 13 days.

At the moment, the total donations are over £15,000 between the money collected online and a bucket collection during the final day of the challenge.

The online donation is still open for anyone who would like to contribute.