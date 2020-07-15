Contact

Police treating attack on a house in Derry as a hate crime

PSNI appeal for information about incident during which paint bomb was thrown at property

Some of the damage caused to the house.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The PSNI is appealing for information after an attack on a house in the Waterside area of Derry.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of criminal damage which occurred in the area of Dennet Gardens in the Waterside on Monday, July 6, in the early hours of the morning.

During the incident a window pane of a property was smashed and covered in paint.

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident or to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference 752, 06/07/2020.

"Alternatively you can provide information by contacting crime stoppers on 0800 555 111."

