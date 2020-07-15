Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Staff at the Eason store in Derry have been told that it is to close

Large outlet is is based in Foyleside Shopping Centre

Staff at the Eason store in Derry have been told that it is to close

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Neill

Staff at the Eason store in Derry have been told that it is to close.

Employees at the large store in Foyleside Shopping Centre were told the news this afternoon.

The store has not reopened since the recent easing of the lockdown restrictions.

Derry Now has contacted both Eason and the Foyleside centre but no one was available to comment on the closure of the local store.

However, a member of staff told us that the company had informed employees that the company was closing the store because of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

Its closure will be a huge blow to the Foyleside centre where the Eason store was one of the main tenants.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie