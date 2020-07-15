Staff at the Eason store in Derry have been told that it is to close.

Employees at the large store in Foyleside Shopping Centre were told the news this afternoon.

The store has not reopened since the recent easing of the lockdown restrictions.

Derry Now has contacted both Eason and the Foyleside centre but no one was available to comment on the closure of the local store.

However, a member of staff told us that the company had informed employees that the company was closing the store because of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.

Its closure will be a huge blow to the Foyleside centre where the Eason store was one of the main tenants.