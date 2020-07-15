Police in Derry issue an appeal about a new scam which has been reported recently in the local area

Contact
Fraud warning
Police in Derry are asking the public to spread the word and stop the scammers.
The advice comes following a recent spate of scams reported in the area.
The most frequent type of scam fools the caller into thinking that they are being contacted by an internet provider representative who requires access to their computer or laptop to “fix a problem”.
The other notable one this week is people being threatened with arrest due to an outstanding fine or warrant.
Crime Prevention Officer Mitchel Freedman explains: “Please take this opportunity to talk to your friends and family about these scams and what they can do to protect themselves.
"Tell them that if they’re at all suspicious about a call they receive, hang up and phone the organisation the person is purporting to represent to check their authenticity.
"Ideally, make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line. Never be pressured into a transaction over the phone.
“Scammers are creative and will do whatever they can to con people out of money. They don’t care who their victim is and will employ whatever tactic is necessary. Guarding your personal and banking details is essential.”
Anyone concerned they have been a victim of a scam can report the matter to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040. Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Tier one centres like the Foyle Arena will be a priority for Derry City and Strabane District Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.