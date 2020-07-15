Man arrested in Derry this morning in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry last year.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead in April 2019 while observing a riot in Creggan.

The PSNI said the man was arrested in the city this morning.

He is currently being questioned at Musgrave police station.

Police said a house in Derry was also searched during this morning's operation.