Man arrested in Derry this morning in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee

The late Lyra McKee. Picture: Brendan Gallagher
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry last year.
The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead in April 2019 while observing a riot in Creggan.
The PSNI said the man was arrested in the city this morning.
He is currently being questioned at Musgrave police station.
Police said a house in Derry was also searched during this morning's operation.
