Another important day for Derry as the city's landmark Guildhall reopens after lockdown

Tower Museum is also now welcoming back visitors

Mayor Brian Tierney helps reopen the Guildhall.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, has visited the Guildhall and Tower Museum to mark their partial reopening to the public today.

The venues will open with a reduced capacity and shorter opening hours of 11am – 4pm while a number of measures are in place to ensure social distancing and hand sanitising.

Mayor Tierney welcomed the return of visitor services and appealed for the public to be patient and adhere to the safety measures in place.

"I am delighted to see these two key visitor venues reopening to the public and I would like to congratulate the staff for their work to ensure it is a safe and enjoyable experience for the public," he said.

"Council Officers have developed some excellent online experiences during the lockdown period such as virtual tours and exhibitions but it will be great to offer the public the chance to be inside these stunning buildings again.

"While our international visitor numbers will be severely restricted this year there are already visitors coming to the city from all over Ireland and I am pleased they will get the chance to experience the Guildhall and Tower Museum again."

