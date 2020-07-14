Derry's 'magnificent' singers and musicians come together to raise £10,000 for the city's food bank

A group of singers and musicians have combined their talents to raise £10,000 for Derry's food bank.

The 'Magnificent Seven Crew' is a project made up of singers and musicians from Derry, Dungiven and Sligo.

They recently joined forces to help Foyle Foodbank with their role of providing food for those who are experiencing food poverty.

The entertainment industry has been hit hard as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

With pubs closed, many singers and musicians lost their main source of income overnight.

However, many local entertainment figures have been involved in fundraising initiatives during the lockdown.

The 'Magnificent Seven Crew' project was coordinated by local musician Leo Fitzpatrick who through his vision, enthusiasm, talent and commitment managed to achieve their target of £10,000 for the local foodbank.

The project saw up to 20 entertainers perform from home and encourage donations from those who tuned in nightly to see them.

The Magnificent Seven Crew project went live on Facebook on Friday, May 1, and within eight weeks had achieved its target.

Speaking on behalf of the Board Of Directors and volunteers at the Foyle Foodbank, Damien McAdams praised everyone involved in the recent fundraiser.

“Night after night the entertainers give freely of their time and talent to produce a series of excellent performances,” he said.

“Some of the performers it should be noted have lost their main source of income as a result of this pandemic and some are dealing with their own difficult health issues yet they have been determined in their willingness to help those most in need.

“The generosity of the Derry public and further afield has been amazing.

“It's important to point out that all of the performers performed free of charge and all donations went to the Foyle Foodbank.”

Mr McAdams added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those singers, musicians and Leo Fitzpatrick for their magnificent achievement.

“We also wish to acknowledge the great generosity of all those who donated in any way to the Foyle Foodbank.”

The Foyle Foodbank says it has seen a sharp increase in demand for help during the lockdown period.