£60,000 allocated to Derry groups which provide support for people involved in benefit appeals

Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to extend a one-year pilot Tribunal/Appeals Programme for a further year.

The programme was set up in June 2019 to provide support for people taking an appeal in relation to benefits or those due before a tribunal.

The scheme was administered by a full-time worker and a part-time worker at Advice North West, another full-time worker at Dove House in the Bogside and a part-time worker at the Resource Centre in Carnhill.

The proposed extension of the programme was discussed on Thursday at a meeting of the council's Health and Community committee.

The meeting was told that during the 2019/20 financial year the funding for the programme had resulted in additional support for 1,325 appeals/tribunals in the council area.

Councillors at the meeting agreed to extend the one-year pilot until the end of next March.

This will involve an allocation of £20,359 to Dove House, £10,179 to the Resource Centre and £30,540 to Advice North West.