£60,000 allocated to Derry groups which provide support for people involved in benefit appeals

Contact
Advice North West is one of the organisations involved in the initiative.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to extend a one-year pilot Tribunal/Appeals Programme for a further year.
The programme was set up in June 2019 to provide support for people taking an appeal in relation to benefits or those due before a tribunal.
The scheme was administered by a full-time worker and a part-time worker at Advice North West, another full-time worker at Dove House in the Bogside and a part-time worker at the Resource Centre in Carnhill.
The proposed extension of the programme was discussed on Thursday at a meeting of the council's Health and Community committee.
The meeting was told that during the 2019/20 financial year the funding for the programme had resulted in additional support for 1,325 appeals/tribunals in the council area.
Councillors at the meeting agreed to extend the one-year pilot until the end of next March.
This will involve an allocation of £20,359 to Dove House, £10,179 to the Resource Centre and £30,540 to Advice North West.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.