£60,000 allocated to Derry groups which provide support for people involved in benefit appeals

Council continue to fund programme until next March

Advice North West Derry

Advice North West is one of the organisations involved in the initiative.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to extend a one-year pilot Tribunal/Appeals Programme for a further year.

The programme was set up in June 2019 to provide support for people taking an appeal in relation to benefits or those due before a tribunal.

The scheme was administered by a full-time worker and a part-time worker at Advice North West, another full-time worker at Dove House in the Bogside and a part-time worker at the Resource Centre in Carnhill.

The proposed extension of the programme was discussed on Thursday at a meeting of the council's Health and Community committee.

The meeting was told that during the 2019/20 financial year the funding for the programme had resulted in additional support for 1,325 appeals/tribunals in the council area.

Councillors at the meeting agreed to extend the one-year pilot until the end of next March.

This will involve an allocation of £20,359 to Dove House, £10,179 to the Resource Centre and £30,540 to Advice North West.

