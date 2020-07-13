RNLI rescue nine people off coast of Donegal

Contact
Lough Swilly RNLI vessel which was called into action last weekend
Lough Swilly RNLI were called into action twice at the weekend.
On Sunday morning, they received a report that a small fishing vessel with nine people on board had got into difficulty off the coast of Malin Head.
The rescue vessel arrived shortly after 11am and the vessel and all onboard were safely towed to Malin Head pier.
In a separate incident on Saturday night, their All Weather Lifeboat was launched at 8.45pm following reports of a boat drifting not far from Portsalon pier.
RNLI reported that the boat was recovered and towed to safety.
There was nobody onboard but the RNLI was concerned it could have caused an obstruction while drifting down the Swilly.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.