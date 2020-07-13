Man in a 'very serious' condition in hospital after being attacked in Derry last night

Detectives are investigating after a man was assaulted in Skeoge Road area of Derry last night.

The 24-year-old was punched in the face and fell to the ground banging his head.

The victim was assisted by two passers-by before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

His condition this morning is understood to be very serious.

Anyone who was in the area or who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2318 12/07/20.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org