Community in mourning after sudden death of young Gael

A County Derry community has been left in shock following the sudden death of one of its young hurlers.

Tributes have been paid Micheal McQuillan, from Portstewart, who passed away suddenly last night.

The 23-year-old was a member of the Eoghan Rua hurling team who reached the All-Ireland junior hurling championship semi-final in February 2020.

The club paid tribute to Micheal in an online post this afternoon.

”The Eoghan Rua community is in mourning following the sudden death of our dual player, Michael McQuillan.

”We extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Micheal’s mother Margaret, father Paul and brother Joseph, on the loss of their beloved son and brother. May he rest in peace.

”An esteemed, popular and enthusiastic clubmate with a great sense of fun, ‘Smicko’ took a great pride in Eoghan Rua and he was a passionate hurler, playing his part in the club’s recent hurling campaigns in Ulster and the All-Ireland series.

”Micheal will be sorely missed by his friends and clubmates. We offer our prayers and support to his family.”