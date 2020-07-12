Police investigating after shots fired in Coleraine

Police in Coleraine are investigating a report that shots were fired in the town during the early hours of Sunday, July 12.

Police received a report just after 2:10am that a number of shots had been fired in the Willow Drive area of the town.

Police responded and attended a property, which had sustained damage to two windows.

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “An investigation is underway and we are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack. It is fortunate that no one was injured.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who has any information which could assist our investigation to call detectives in Coleraine on 101, and quote reference number 437 of 12/07/20.”

