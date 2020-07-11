Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

County Derry teenager wows Voice Kids judges

Dara’s performance saw all four judges turn their chairs.

Ballinascreen teenager wows Voice Kids judges

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry teenager has blazed through to the next round of The Voice Kids UK after all four judges turned in their chairs. 

Dara McNicholl, from Moneyneena, wowed the judges with a stirring rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing’.

The Moneyneena native made his singing bow in a school play, but his modesty meant his teacher had to ring and let his parents know.

“I’ve only really been singing properly for about three years,” he told viewers in the run-up to his performance.

”I just used to hum, but secretly I’d go out into the car and sing along to the radio. Getting on the stage and looking at the amount of people staring at you is much different to being in the car.

”Hopefully I have what it takes to make one of the coaches turn around.”

Dara’s parents, Donna and Chris watch on proudly from the wings.

In the end, proud parents Donna and Chris watched from the wings with host Emma Willis as all four judges stood up and took notice.

Will. I. Am and Danny Jones spun in their seats immediately and it didn’t take long for Paloma Faith and Pixie Lott to follow suit.

“You didn’t miss a note, it was crystal-clear. I was blown away by your voice and it gave me goosebumps,” said Paloma Faith afterwards.

“I’m actually lost for words, because I feel like I’m in the presence of something really special. I don’t think you realise how good you are,” added Danny Toner.

Producer Will.I.Am told Dara he hoped to bring out the best in his abilities, while Pixie Lott said she like the idea of instilling confidence in him as the show progressed.

In the end, the St Colm’s Ballinascreen U14 hurler opted for Team Paloma to take him forward in the competition.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie