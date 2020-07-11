Thermal imaging used this morning to locate a person 'in distress' in Derry

Contact
Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers were involved in this morning's operation.
Thermal imaging was used this morning to locate a person 'in distress' in Derry.
Details of the incident were outlined by a spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue who were involved in the operation.
The charity's spokesperson said at 5.15am the PSNI activated FSR's pager system to reports of a person in distress.
"Our Emergency Response Team along with NIFRS and PSNI attended the scene.
"After a joint search with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service involving the use of thermal imaging a person was located at 05:50hrs.
"The person was then transferred to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Appreciation to PSNI, NIFRS Teams, NIAS and CCTV for their assistance."
If you need support and help please don't do it alone reach out:
Lifeline 08088088000
Samaritans 116123
CCIS 02871262300
