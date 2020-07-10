Great news for film fans as a reopening date is announced for Derry cinema

Contact
Derry's Omniplex cinema is to reopen on Friday, July 24.
Omniplex have announced the phased re-opening of their cinemas across Northern Ireland.
The Strand Road cinema will be among the second batch of cinemas opening on July 24.
In order for staff and guests to enjoy a safe cinema trip, Omniplex have implemented a range of new measures including:
- Pre-Booking of tickets – to control the number of patrons in our foyers and auditoriums, tickets need to be booked online.
- In-Cinema Seat Separation – the system will dynamically lock empty seats around your booking so you can sit next to your friends but will be distanced from others
- Limited capacity – they are limiting the number of guests at any time in the foyer or and screen capacities will reduce by over 50%
- Enhanced cleaning regimes – including screens and all customer touchpoints. Guests will find sanitisation stations in each of our cinemas
- Reduced showtimes – only one movie will start every 20 minutes to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning.
Paul John Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas, said: “We’re delighted to be finally re-opening our cinemas over the next few weeks with a selection of popular classic movies.
"Guests will notice some differences during their trip like checking in with a host on entry, directional signage and self-scanning of e-tickets.
"Also, for the first few weeks tickets will also only be sold online so we can limit the number of guests per show."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
