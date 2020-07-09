Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Concert from Derry's Guildhall to be broadcast around the world tonight

Saint Sister to perform as part of Other Voices project

Saint Sister

Saint Sister will perform in the Guildhall this evening.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A special concert in Derry's Guildhall this evening will be broadcast across the world.

Acclaimed duo Saint Sister will be performing as part of the Other Voices series.

The electro folk duo - comprising Derry's own Gemma Doherty and Belfast-native Morgan MacIntyre - will be joined by members of the ‘New Music’ collective Crash Ensemble.

Their performance will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and rte.ie from 8 p.m.

It's part of the Other Voices 'Courage' project which is aimed at delivering performances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saint Sister formed in 2014 in Dublin where Doherty was teaching harp and piano and Macintyre was working in a bookshop.

In 2018 their debut LP ‘Shape of Silence’ was nominated for the Choice Music Prize and the Northern Irish Music Prize.

Other Voices founder and director Philip King said: “We are delighted to present this second season of Other Voices Courage as part of the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

"This is about bringing people together through music, and recognising the essential and powerful contribution that artists continue to make to our lives. We are inspired by the response here in Ireland and globally to the first season of Other Voices Courage, and our artists and crews have helped to bring beauty, solace, strength and a sense of belonging to people at this time of national and global crisis."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie