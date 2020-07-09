Derry's Mayor gets his hands dirty to help clean up one of the city's most popular parks

Contact
The Mayor Brian Tierney picks up some rubbish at St Columb's Park.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, has spent a day with the council's cleansing team as part of his 'Day in the Life' initiative with the council's front line staff.
The Mayor visited St Columb's Park where he performed a litter pick and serviced the bins at the facility.
"Council's Cleansing Teams do a fantastic job in keeping our streets and parks tidy," he said.
"I was delighted to learn more about the challenges they face and the work they do daily to have the City and District looking so well."
