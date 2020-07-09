Police appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Derry to contact investigating officers

Contact
The PSNI are appealing for information about a hit-and-run incident in Derry.
Police are currently investigating an incident which occurred on Saturday, June 27, at approximately 9.15am in the Crescent Link car park near Tesco’s.
At this time, a black Vauxhall Safira sustained notable damage to its front.
The driver of the offending vehicle, a small black Mercedes, observed the damage caused and then drove off, parking at another location leaving no details for the owner of the damaged car.
If you saw anything or were in the area at that time with dash cam footage, please contact 101 quoting police reference number 610 of 27/06/20.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.