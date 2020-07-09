Police appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Derry to contact investigating officers

The PSNI are appealing for information about a hit-and-run incident in Derry.

Police are currently investigating an incident which occurred on Saturday, June 27, at approximately 9.15am in the Crescent Link car park near Tesco’s.

At this time, a black Vauxhall Safira sustained notable damage to its front.

The driver of the offending vehicle, a small black Mercedes, observed the damage caused and then drove off, parking at another location leaving no details for the owner of the damaged car.

If you saw anything or were in the area at that time with dash cam footage, please contact 101 quoting police reference number 610 of 27/06/20.