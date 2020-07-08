Council-run play parks in Derry are to reopen from Friday.

Speaking ahead of the reopening, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Brian Tierney said that after three months of closure due to Covid 19 Council is expecting its play parks to be in high demand and widely used over the summer and holiday period.

He reassured the public that council teams have been working hard behind the scenes to get the play parks reopened by carrying out maintenance works and health and safety checks, including deep cleansing.

Appealing to the public to be patient and to co-operate fully with the council, Mayor Tierney said there would be a number of restrictions in place for users that everyone must adhere to.

He commented: “Prior to reopening, Council has undertaken maintenance checks and risk assessments to ensure that the play equipment is safe to use and that all sites have been cleaned in preparation for use.

“There will be restrictions in place for users of the play parks with everyone being asked to sanitise their hands before and after using the facilities and to abide by social distancing rules at all times.

“We will also be asking people not to consume food or drink in our play parks and to stay if you or anyone in your bubble is feeling unwell or showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

“It is important to note that whilst Council is working hard to ensure that all play parks are reopened on the 10th July, due to the scale of the operation in some individual cases reopening may take a little longer.”