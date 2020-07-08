Limavady road closed following collision

Contact
PSNI
Broad Road in Limavady is currently closed following a road traffic collision.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that, due to a road traffic collision, the Broad Road in Limavady is closed.
“Please seek an alternative route for your journey, if possible.”
