Plans to build a cycle path between Derry and Buncrana have taken a big step forward.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has lodged a planning application to construct the 3.7km route earmarked for its jurisdiction, and the project team is hopeful of a decision by early 2021.

The proposed route, complimentary to the emerging A2 Buncrana Road design, will begin in the grounds of St Columb’s College at Buncrana Road and continue along a segregated corridor through Templemore Sports Complex, connecting onwards to Elagh Business Park where a future planning application will be submitted in the Republic to connect the route onwards to Buncrana.

The planning application for the Northern Ireland section of the route was received by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Service on June 26 and is now in the early stages of consideration.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, welcomed the submission of the planning application.

He said: “This cross-border infrastructure project is vital for the development of the North West City Region.

“Subject to planning approval, it will play a significant role in encouraging active travel whilst benefitting the health and wellbeing of everyone who will use it.

“With construction on-going in Culmore, Lifford and Strabane, the North West Greenway Network is now taking shape and I commend all involved for bringing it to this juncture.”