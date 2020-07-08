What would be your chosen subject? Mastermind looking for contestants for shows being filmed in Belfast

Contact
The Mastermind chair. Could you take the pressure?
Mastermind is looking for contenders for the next series which is to be filmed in Belfast.
The world-famous show is regarded as the toughest of TV quiz programmes.
If you feel you could handle the pressure of the black chair, then the programme makers want to hear from you.
The production company is currently holding Skype auditions, and with the deadline fast approaching – July 27 - it’s best to get applications in sooner, rather than later.
Anyone interested in taking part is asked to email mastermind.hth@hattrick.com to request an application form.
Mastermind was previously filmed in Manchester but following a tender process last year, the programme is now based in Belfast.
Ballymoughan Purple Guards say an 'unknown' number of supporters will be present at their parade in Magherafelt.
