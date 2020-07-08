Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

What would be your chosen subject? Mastermind looking for contestants for shows being filmed in Belfast

Entries for the new series must be in by July 27

Mastermind

The Mastermind chair. Could you take the pressure?

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Mastermind is looking for contenders for the next series which is to be filmed in Belfast.

The world-famous show is regarded as the toughest of TV quiz programmes.

If you feel you could handle the pressure of the black chair, then the programme makers want to hear from you.

The production company is currently holding Skype auditions, and with the deadline fast approaching – July 27 - it’s best to get applications in sooner, rather than later.

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to email mastermind.hth@hattrick.com to request an application form.

Mastermind was previously filmed in Manchester but following a tender process last year, the programme is now based in Belfast. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie