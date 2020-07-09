Slow cooker kits distributed to the vulnerable

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are to distribute 62 slow cooker kits to vulnerable members of the community across the council area.

The scheme is being run in association with Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership and supported by Causeway Coast Vineyard and Henderson Retail.

The kits include a slow cooker, cookbook and recipe ingredients for two meals and it is hoped they will provide a more sustainable option for shielding households to make healthy meals.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Mark Fielding, said the kits would offer ‘practical support’.

“It’s vital that we support the health and wellbeing of those who are shielding and this is a great example of how working with other agencies can enhance the lives of our residents,” he said.

“Practical support like this is very important during these unprecedented times, and these kits will make a real difference to vulnerable people across the area.”

Michelle Donnelly from Henderson Retail said the initiative was a ‘fantastic idea’.

“Since the beginning of lockdown our store teams have been doing all they can for their local communities, from providing home deliveries to the isolated and vulnerable, to helping foodbanks, charities and community groups,” she said.

“Providing these ingredients means those who are still shielding can still enjoy a fresh, hot meal without any hassle. The slow cooker initiative is a fantastic idea and we’re very proud to be part of it.”