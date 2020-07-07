Another 'Black Lives Matter' rally is to be held in Derry.

Local People Before Profit councillor Eamonn McCann today told a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Business and Culture Committee that a date for the rally had not yet been organised.

However, he said the event would take place in the 'next few weeks'.

A previous 'Black Lives Matter' rally was held in Derry's Guildhall Square on June 6 last.

The rally went ahead despite appeals from politicians, police and business leaders for the event to be postponed because of public safety fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

PSNI officers issued 57 fines in relation to public safety regulations to people who took part in the Derry rally.

Eleven fines were issued to people who took part in a similar rally in Belfast on the same day.

There have since been calls for all the fines issued at the rallies to be rescinded and any threat of prosecution against the rally organisers to be removed.

Speaking at today's meeting, Cllr McCann encouraged people to come along to the forthcoming rally and urged the PSNI not to 'repeat what you did on June 6'.