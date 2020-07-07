Derry's Mayor to host a special event next month for all the P7s who have just left primary school

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney, is inviting registrations for a special reception next month where pupils who finished primary seven in June can celebrate and say goodbye to their former classmates.

With schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, pupils completing their primary school journey this year were unable to properly mark the occasion, and Mayor Tierney said he wanted to give them a platform to do just that.

"Primary school is such an important stage of every child's life and they all deserve an opportunity to look back on that time with the friends they have made along the way before they start a new chapter.

"Unfortunately, it wasn't possible for the 'Class of 2020' leavers across our district to celebrate at the end of the school year, but I am delighted to be hosting this event in August – open to all pupils across the Council area who finished primary seven this year – so that our young people can all come together one last time in a safe way.

"The children have been so brave over the last few months and taken everything in their stride, and I am so looking forward to welcoming them all and hearing everything they loved about their time in primary school. I'm sure there are a few funny stories to be told!"

To register for the event please contact the Mayor's Office on 02871376508 or email mayor@derrystrabane.com before 31st July 2020.

Full details of the event will be provided at a later date.