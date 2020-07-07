Lidl reveal more details about its new store which will be built on the Buncrana Road in Derry

A supermarket giant has said it is investing more than £8m in a new store in Derry.

Lidl was last week granted planning permission to relocate its store at Buncrana Road to a empty site a short distance away at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown Road.

The new store will be larger than the current Lidl outlet in the city and the company told the Derry News that 10 new jobs will be created when the store opens.

The company said they hope to have the new store open in 'Spring/Summer 2021'.

Lidl first applied for planning permission for the proposed new store in 2018.

Planners at Derry City and Strabane District Council had recommended that planning permission be granted for the store.

However, the final approval for the development rested with members of the council's planning committee.

At a meeting of the committee on Thursday, members voted unanimously to grant planning permission for the new Lidl store.

As part of the plans for the new development, Lidl said it will close its current store at Buncrana Road.

However, the company said it would retain its current building for storage purposes.

Lidl said that they wanted to build a new larger store in Derry because of the lack of expansion space at its present store.

The new store will have more parking spaces.

The entrance to the new store will be via the Springtown Road which will reduce the traffic pressure on the busy Buncrana Road.

A spokesperson for Lidl said they were delighted to receive planning permission for the new Derry store.

“The proposed store will be 2,217 sq. metres with a 1,420 sq. metre sales area.

“The site will see Lidl invest more than €8 million in the local community and create 10 new permanent jobs as well as 20 construction jobs.

“We hope to begin construction on the site later this year, with the view to opening the new store in Spring / Summer 2021.”