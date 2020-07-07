Speeding detections soar on County Derry road

One of County Derry’s main roads has recorded the seventh highest number of speeding detections in Northern Ireland during 2019.

1, 252 detections were made at the Glenshane Road, outside Maghera, a huge increase of 1,016 on the 2018 total of 236.

The figures were contained in the 2019 Northern Ireland Road Safety Partnership Annual Report published last week.

Detections on the Glenshane Road saw a 430% increase and meant the road rose from 32nd place in 2018 to 7th in 2019, with all detections at the road made on a mobile speed camera.

Another County Derry location on the list was Magherafelt Road, Moneymore, which also saw an increase in detections from 13 in 2018 to 28 in 2019.

The Frosses/Crankhill Road that runs from Ballymena to Ballymoney topped the list for the second year running, recording a 30% increase in detections for 2019.