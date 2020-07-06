Book lovers delighted with the news that Derry's Central Library is to reopen

Derry's Central Library will reopen on July 23.

As part of a pilot scheme for reopening libraries, 90 libraries will start to provide customers with a Book and Collect service from later this month.

The Book and Collect service will enable library members to phone their local library to request a selection of books and arrange contactless collection and will remain in place until such time as their library reopens.

As part of the pilot, Derry Central Library will reopen to allow customers access to the branch for book browsing and limited access to IT on Thursday, July 23.

Derry Central Library is part of the first phase of a larger pilot to test our new approach to service delivery which will aim to keep customers and staff safe whilst also learning lessons to facilitate the smooth reopening of other local libraries as soon as possible.

The following temporary opening hours for Derry Central Library will be in operation from July 23:

Monday: Closed, Tuesday: 9:30am to 7:00pm, Wednesday: 9:30am to 5:00pm, Thursday: 9:30am to 5:00pm, Friday: 9:30am to 5:00pm, Saturday and Sunday – Closed

As a guide for both staff and customers, a customer charter has been developed to help everyone understand the new operational measures that will be in place for their safety.

In order to maintain social distancing, there will be controls on the number of people allowed in the library at any one time and customers will be asked to limit themselves to 30 minutes browsing and/or 30 minutes computer use initially.

Toilet facilities will be closed during the pilot phase and printing or photocopying will also be unavailable.

As public health guidance changes, this preliminary service offering will be reviewed.

In a similar approach to safety, as customers will see elsewhere, staff will be equipped with relevant PPE, screens will be installed at customer desks, hand sanitiser will be available for all customers entering the library and a high level of cleaning will take place.

Returned books will also be stored for a period before being returned to the shelves.