Derry's Mayor first in the queue to get a trim as barbers and hairdressers reopen after lockdown

Jordan McGarvey gave the Mayor a trim this morning. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Derry's Mayor Brian Tierney was among the many people who welcomed the reopening of barbers and hairdressing salons in the city today.
The businesses were allowed to reopen as part of the latest phase of the easing of the lockdown restrictions.
Councillor Tierney was first through the door at his hairdresser’s for a trim at McGarvey Hairdressers at Creggan Street.
Many local salons are booked out as people look forward to getting their 'lockdown' hair cuts sorted out.
