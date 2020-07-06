Things starting to take off once again at City of Derry Airport

Contact
Loganair is increasing the frequency of its Derry to London flight.
This week will see City of Derry Airport’s flight schedule increase.
Loganair’s London Stansted service will increase in frequency while Loganair’s Glasgow service is returning and Ryanair’s Edinburgh and Liverpool services have also restarted.
Mr. Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, said: “The resumption of more regular flight services from City of Derry Airport marks a positive step in the recovery phase for the travel and tourism industry, and Northern Ireland as a whole.”
Loganair’s London Stansted service is now operating every day with double daily flights available on busier days of the week, and the Glasgow service is currently available two days per week, increasing to four days at the end of July.
Ryanair’s Edinburgh and Liverpool services are available two days per week for this opening period, which will also increase to four days per week later in the year.
Mr. Frazer outlined how crucial health and safety is at this time.
“We take the well-being of our passengers and staff very seriously, and subsequently have introduced a number of new measures at the Airport to protect all persons passing through.
“We want to provide our passengers with the confidence to travel, when they feel ready, and reassure them that they will be safe throughout their airport journey.
“Please take a look at our Health and Safety video, available on the City of Derry Airport website and social channels, to familiarise yourself with what to expect and as always, our Airport staff will be available to assist at all times should you have any questions in advance of when you travel.”
