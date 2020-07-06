Unique rendition of 'Danny Boy' to be a big feature of a music festival in Derry this year

Contact
Eller Girls’ Choir, Estonia, previous winners of the festival's international section.
The City of Derry International Choir Festival is getting an online make-over for 2020.
The festival will take place from October 21-25.
The extensive programme of events will include concerts and workshops from incredible guest artists, including Tenebrae and their Musical Director Nigel Short, a virtual Choral Trail of performances from local, national and international choirs, and a multimedia Opening Gala concert featuring the 2020 Festival Chorus premiering brand new music from award-winning composer Brian Irvine.
Singers will be invited to join a virtual massed sing of the iconic Danny Boy, conducted by world-renowned composer and arranger Bob Chilcott, to close the festival.
Due to the current Covid19 situation, it is unfortunate that visiting choirs will not be in a position to travel to the city to participate in live events this October; however, the festival hopes to present a live-streamed, socially-distanced performance during festival week from a spectacular city venue, featuring local chamber choir Codetta.
Dónal Doherty, Artistic Director of the festival, said: “We are excited to announce such an interesting and varied programme for the eighth edition of this wonderful festival.
"Despite the obvious difficulties, we are determined to provide real participative opportunities for singers and to engage with audiences in new and exhilarating ways.”
Full programme to be announced this summer.
