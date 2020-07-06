An unusual find on a Donegal beach

Contact
The Holmes Beach where the rooster was found. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara
A Donegal charity is dealing with a rather unusual guest after a rooster was found on a Donegal beach.
The animal was found on the Holmes Beach near Donegal Town on Sunday. It has been suggested that he may have been dumped, though it is hoped that is not the case.
Animals in Need Donegal is caring for the rooster. The charity is hoping to reunite him with his owners, but they say proof of ownership will be required. If the owner is not found the rooster will be looking for a new home.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.