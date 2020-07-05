Man arrested after drugs searches in Limavady

Contact
Police arrested one man for a number of drug-related offences after searches in the Limavady area on Saturday. Quantities of drugs and cash were also seized.
A police spokesperson said: "Earlier today Limavady Neighbourhood Policing Team along with our colleagues from the Tactical Support Group carried out a search of a house in Limavady targeting illegal drugs activity.
"As a result quantities of drugs have been seized along with a substantial amount of cash as well as other items.
"One male has been arrested for a number of drug related offences."
