Bishop of Derry highlights confusion over whether baptisms can be held

Contact
Bishop Donal McKeown
The Bishop of Derry today said he was 'unclear' on whether baptism services can resume.
Public church services resumed this week in the latest easing of the coronavirus restrictions.
Pubs and restaurants were also allowed to reopen on Friday.
Speaking at Mass today at St Eugene's Cathedral, the Bishop of Derry, Donal McKeown, said there was still confusion in relation to some religious services.
“This last week, I have been trying to work out whether the NI Executive has now given us permission to baptise,” said Bishop McKeown.
“I know that it sounds ridiculous that Churches have to get political clearance to baptise a baby or an adult!
“Of course, I can understand the thinking behind the earlier temporary baptism ban because, for some, sacramental events seem to refer to the large parties afterwards.
“Now we can have the baptism parties – but I am unclear whether we can actually have the baptism before the party!”
Bishop McKeown said he was not sure whether the legal restrictions have changed or whether people still waiting for further clarification.
“When politicians accuse others of not understanding government messages, that might suggest a lack of clarity in the messaging rather than merely culpable deafness on the part of the listeners,” he added.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.