Motorists urged to avoid Crescent Link area in Derry after serious road collision

Contact
There has been a serious road collision in the Crescent Link area of Derry.
A number of vehicles were involved in the crash close to the Crescent Link Retail Park.
The emergency services are currently at the scene and there are no further details.
There are long tailbacks and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
The PSNI said there are diversions are in place at Caw roundabout and Premier Inn roundabout.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.