Motorists urged to avoid Crescent Link area in Derry after serious road collision

There has been a serious road collision in the Crescent Link area of Derry.

A number of vehicles were involved in the crash close to the Crescent Link Retail Park.

The emergency services are currently at the scene and there are no further details.

There are long tailbacks and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The PSNI said there are diversions are in place at Caw roundabout and Premier Inn roundabout.