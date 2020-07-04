Man suffers serious facial injuries after being attacked in Derry in the early hours of this morning

Police in Derry are investigating a serious assault and are appealing for information.

Police received a report of an ongoing disturbance in the street at Bloomfield Park shortly before 1.30am this morning.

It is believed at this time that one man was assaulted by a number of other males.

The man, aged in his 30's, sustained serious facial injuries as a result and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

A 32 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and taken into custody.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 184 04/07/20, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.