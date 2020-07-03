Police conducting enquiries after reports of Limavady stabbing

Contact
The PSNI are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of a stabbing in Limavady in the early hours of Friday, July 3.
A police spokesperson said: “Police received a call at 4:30am that the victim was with another male at a property in the Glenlea area of the town when they disturbed two males at the back of the property.”
“It was reported that some type of altercation occurred outside and spilled over towards a nearby grassy area, in the vicinity of Woodland Walk, at the junction of Ballyquin Road and Roe Mill Road.
“At some point during this altercation the victim was stabbed and sustained an injury to his back. It’s believe this occurred at a round 4:20am.
“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were called and transferred the male, aged in his twenties, to hospital for treatment of his injuries.”
Detective Inspector McKenna added: "We are conducting enquiries in the area to establish what exactly occurred and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed what occurred to get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 226 of 03/06/20."
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
