Young camóg taking on fundraising challenge

A young camogie player will perform 10,000 skips in 10 days to raise money for Laurel House Chemotherapy Unit in Antrim.

Clodagh Molloy, an U10 camogie player for Watty Graham’s GAC, Glen, has been inspired to take on the challenge as her mother, Orla, has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer at the Unit.

Laurel House Chemotherapy Unit provides an outpatient service and a day unit for the delivery of chemotherapy and cares for patients with cancer or haematology conditions.

Clodagh’s uncle, Conor Molloy, set up the page and has praised the local GAA community for helping to spread the word.

“The response has been phenomenal since we put it on. It went live at around 11 o’clock on Saturday night and by Sunday morning there was £1,000 on it,” he told the County Derry Post.

“It’s sitting at £5,400 as we speak. That’s the power of the GAA and the community. All the other clubs are retweeting it.

“Orla’s treatment is ongoing at the minute at Laurel House in Antrim and with Orla being deemed to be high-risk, Clodagh has had no interaction with anybody else during lockdown.

“The staff down there have always gone above and beyond and as a family, they wanted to recognise that and show their appreciation.

“Clodagh is fond of the skipping anyway and it came into her head to raise funds in this way. She’s got a skipping rope with a counter in it. It counts up to 999, so there is no cheating!

“She’s excited and over the moon with the response. We set a target of £1,000 so this has given the whole family a real lift. It’s tough going, but she’ll be well fit for it.”

Donations to Clodagh’s skipping challenge can be made via the Just Giving page - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/clodaghmolloyskippingforcancer.

You can also stay up to date with Clodagh’s challenge on the Watty Graham GAC Facebook or Twitter pages, where her update videos will be posted.