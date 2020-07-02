Contact

Large group of young people blamed for vandalism and thefts in the Glen area of Derry today

Wood stolen from Men's Shed for bonfire

Large group of young people for vandalism and thefts in the Glen area of Derry today

Wood was stolen today from the Glen Men's Shed.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Staff at a Derry community centre tonight said it had been broken in to by a large group of young people.

A spokesperson for the Glen Development Initiative said the group had broken in to their community and youth facility.

They said the group also burnt rubbish at the back of the centre and stole wood from the Glen Men's Shed for a bonfire.

The spokesperson described those involved in the attacks as 'anti community elements'.

