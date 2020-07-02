Prominent school principal in Derry is to retire from her position

A prominent school principal in Derry is to retire.

Marie Lindsay is to step down as principal of St Mary's College.

Among those to pay tribute to her work was a spokesperson for St Eugene's Cathedral.

A parish spokesperson said Mrs Lindsay had a 'great impact' on the lives of students and staff through her leadership in St Mary's College.

"She has also directly advanced the mission of evangelisation of the Church here in the Diocese of Derry.

"As an educator and leader, Marie has made an exceptional contribution to Catholic education here in the City and beyond.

"Marie, on behalf of everyone in the St Eugene's Parish we wish you very well in your retirement," the spokesperson added.