Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Fundraiser launched in memory of Kilrea man

The Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Ciarán’s young family.

Fundraiser launched in memory of Kilrea man

Ciarán McShane died tragically last week as a result of a road collision.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support the family of a young Kilrea man who died last week.

Ciarán McShane was killed in a road collision while travelling to work on the M1 in County Louth.

A message on the page says the organisers hope to ease some of the worries faced by his wife, Shauna, and children, Conan and Carina.

”Ciaran was a family man through and through and worked hard to look after them,” it reads.

”Anyone who knew Ciaran knew him as the life and soul of the party. His cheeky smile lit up every room he walked into, he loved the banter and had a laugh but more so he adored his family as they adored him.

”He passed away a day after fathers day, buried three days before his 34th birthday, four days before his daughters second birthday and one week before his sixth wedding anniversary. A lot of missed milestones in such a short time.

”We as a community are asking that anyone who knew Ciaran and would like to donate to do so through this page in order to try and support Shauna and the children and to take a little worry off her shoulders at this difficult time.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can visit the Go Fund Me page here.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie