Derry looks set to get a massive new Lidl store.

The supermarket giant wants to build a new store in the Buncrana Road area of the city.

The company first applied for planning permission for the proposed store on a vacant site at the junction of Buncrana Road and Springtown Road (below) in 2018.

The Derry News has learned that planners at Derry City and Strabane District Council have recommended that planning permission be granted for the store.

The final approval for the development now rests with councillors on the council’s planning committee.

If the new supermarket gets the green light from local councillors, Lidl says it will close its current store at Buncrana Road.

However, the company would retain its current building for storage purposes.

In its planning submissions, Lidl said that they wanted to build a new larger store in Derry because of the lack of expansion space at its present store.

The proposed new store would have much more parking facilities.

The entrance to the new store would be via the Springtown Road which would reduce the traffic pressure on the busy Buncrana Road.

Traffic entering and leaving Lidl’s current store creates a frequent bottleneck on the Buncrana Road.