Court told that man charged with damaging nine cars in Derry had 31 tablets hidden up his 'rear end'

A Limavady man was today charged with damaging nine cars during an incident in Derry yesterday morning.

Padraig Brolly, 21, was also charged in connection with an attempted hijacking of a car in the Galliagh area of the city in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A co-accused, 18-year-old Darryl Cassidy, was also charged in connection with the hijacking offence.

Derry Magistrates Court was told that around 3.30am on Tuesday a nurse was driving home from work when a man jumped out in front of her car.

She managed to avoid the man and drive on but then another man jumped out in front of the car and told her to 'get out of the f#####g car'.

The nurse got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

A police officer told the court that a short time earlier there had been incidents in the nearby Brookdale Park.

The officer said that a witness had seen a man being attacked in the street and then the alleged attacker run off from the scene while kicking the wing mirrors of cars parked in the area.

The witness said the man also threw a brick through a window of one of the cars.

The officer was told that Brolly, whose address was given in court documents as Drumachose Park in Limavady, and Cassidy, whose address was listed as Rose Court in Derry, were arrested close to the scene when police arrived.

The officer said that when taken to a police station, a bag containing 31 tablets was found in Brolly's 'rear end'.

The officer said that during interview, Brolly, admitted that the drugs, which were found to be diazepam tablets, were his for personal use.

Brolly told police that on the night in question he had taken around 'five or six' diazepam tablets as well as drinking half a bottle of vodka and two bottles of WKD.

He denied damaging the cars.

The officer told the court that Brolly had 53 previous convictions and said that police would be opposed to him being released on bail.

Making an application for bail, a defence solictor said that Brolly's mother was prepared to provide a bail address for him.

The solicitor said that Brolly's mother was a 'sensible' woman who had 'little time' for her son's behaviour.

However, the judge refused the bail application on the grounds that there was a 'high risk' of Brolly reoffending.

He was therefore remanded in custody to appear before the same court at a later date.

A bail application on behalf of Cassidy was adjourned until later in the week.