Man in his 50s ends up in hospital after an 'altercation' at a flat in Derry's city centre

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an incident at residential premises in the Pump Street area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Shortly before 1:30am, it was reported to police that an altercation took place in a flat in the area.

"A man in his 50s was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

“A 43 year old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 108 30/06/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."