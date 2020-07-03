Concerns raised over speeding at The Loup

A local councillor has appealed to drivers to reduce their speed after residents expressed concerns over drivers speeding in a built-up area in The Loup.

Mid Ulster District Councillor Sean Clarke said it was important for drivers to be mindful of their speed at the Ballymulligan/Ruskey Road, particularly as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

“I have spoken with a number of residents who are clearly worried about the safety implications of speeding drivers,” he told the County Derry Post.

“As Covid-19 restrictions are reduced, this creates danger for pedestrians who have a need to cross the road on their way to and from school, homes, shop, GAA grounds and churches.

“This is a busy rural route for traffic travelling to and from Magherafelt much of it by-passing Moneymore and Cookstown.

“I have made representation to DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads to reduce the 40mph speed limit to 30mph on this stretch of road that passes through a built-up area.”

Cllr Clarke issued a reminder about the dangers of speeding and said the DfI response had been positive.

“I am liaising with DfI Roads to bring solutions to this ongoing issue and receiving positive responses to improve the safety of pedestrians of The Loup.

“Breaking the speed limit is dangerous and never acceptable and I implore all drivers to slow down, keep the speed limits and to be extra vigilant giving plenty of space to pedestrians.”