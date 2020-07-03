Concerns raised over speeding at The Loup

Contact
A local councillor has appealed to drivers to reduce their speed after residents expressed concerns over drivers speeding in a built-up area in The Loup.
Mid Ulster District Councillor Sean Clarke said it was important for drivers to be mindful of their speed at the Ballymulligan/Ruskey Road, particularly as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.
“I have spoken with a number of residents who are clearly worried about the safety implications of speeding drivers,” he told the County Derry Post.
“As Covid-19 restrictions are reduced, this creates danger for pedestrians who have a need to cross the road on their way to and from school, homes, shop, GAA grounds and churches.
“This is a busy rural route for traffic travelling to and from Magherafelt much of it by-passing Moneymore and Cookstown.
“I have made representation to DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads to reduce the 40mph speed limit to 30mph on this stretch of road that passes through a built-up area.”
Cllr Clarke issued a reminder about the dangers of speeding and said the DfI response had been positive.
“I am liaising with DfI Roads to bring solutions to this ongoing issue and receiving positive responses to improve the safety of pedestrians of The Loup.
“Breaking the speed limit is dangerous and never acceptable and I implore all drivers to slow down, keep the speed limits and to be extra vigilant giving plenty of space to pedestrians.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Destined member Nicola Harkin with her mother Lillian receive their meals from Brian Lyttle, Derry Taxis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.