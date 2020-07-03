Resurfacing of ‘patchwork quilt’ road to be completed this year

Contact
Emma Sherrin, Cora Corry and Brian McGuigan on the Moneyneena Road.
The resurfacing of a County Derry road is set to be completed by the end of 2020 after being marked as high priority by the Department of Infrastructure.
Mid Ulster MLA, Emma Sheerin, welcomed the commitment to resurfacing the Moneyneena Road.
“The road through Moneyneena has been described by myself and others as a 'patchwork quilt', and it is the best summation of it,” she said.
“This particular piece of work has been on our agenda as a local Sinn Féin team for years now, so I am heartened to see that this has been taken seriously.”
Carntogher councillors Cora Corry and Brian McGuigan echoed their party colleague’s remarks and said they had been lobbying for years for this work.
Cllr Corry said: “We regularly take a strategic look at the area with the objective of improving our district for the betterment of the entire community.
“The state of the Moneyneany Road has been highlighted by residents and road users alike for many years now, and as such it has been a priority of ours for some time.”
